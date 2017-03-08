CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Mike & Mad Dog ’30 For 30′ Documentary To Premiere April 21 At Tribeca Film Festival

March 8, 2017 3:28 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mike and the Mad Dog are coming soon to a theater near you — if you live in lower Manhattan.

The world premiere of ESPN Films’ “30 for 30” documentary “Mike and the Mad Dog” will be held April 21 at the Tribeca Film Festival, the festival announced Wednesday.

Director Daniel H. Forer’s hourlong film focuses on the success of WFAN sports talk pioneers Mike Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. The documentary includes in-depth interviews and archival tapes.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Francesa said on his show in June. “And it’s a documentary that’ll be there forever, so it’s kind of nice.”

Francesa and Russo teamed together for 19 years on WFAN before their show ended in 2008. Francesa still hosts a show on weekday afternoons on WFAN. Russo now has his own channel on Sirius XM.

ESPN has not yet announced when it will broadcast the documentary.

