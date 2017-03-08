Police Looking For Parents Of Girl Who Wandered Into Queens Bodega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Far Rockaway, Queens are trying to find the parents of a 5-year-old girl they say walked into a store alone.
The girl walked into the Brothers Supermarket on Central Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, police said.
She asked for food and said she didn’t know where her parents were or where she lived, according to police.
Authorities say she’s approximately 3’4″ and between 40 and 45 pounds with a dark complexion, braided black hair, and brown eyes.
She’s wearing black jeans, gray sneakers with hot pink shoelaces, a pink shirt, and a black coat.
If anyone can identify her police ask they call the 101st Precinct station house at 718-868-3400