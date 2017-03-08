Small Business Spotlight: Smart Hustle Magazine’s Ramon Ray Talks Social Media Strategy

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, Joe Connolly sits down with Ramon Ray, the editor and founder of Smart Hustle Magazine, who has started four of his own businesses.
Recognized as the top Twitter Small Business Influencer, Ray is now reaching other business owners as a personal branding and marketing expert.
When it comes to getting traction on social media or honing your message, Ray is well versed on all of the tricks of the trade.