National Park Service: Statue Of Liberty Power Outage ‘Temporary’ And ‘Unplanned’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The National Park Service said Wednesday that a power outage at the Statue of Liberty Tuesday night was “temporary” and “unplanned.”
The statue was dark for a few hours except for the lights in Liberty’s crown and torch. The full lighting was restored around 11:45 p.m.
The park service said after talking with personnel and contractors early Wednesday, they determined that power and a lighting system were turned off in order to change out faulty lighting equipment.
Power was then restored, but the park service says the outage “was a result of a failure to properly reset the lighting system controller.”
“While this was an unplanned outage, there will be some planned outages related to the installation of a new emergency backup generator for Liberty Island,” the park service said in a statement. “We anticipate those outages will take place over the next few weeks.”
It says the the new emergency generator is one of the Superstorm Sandy recovery projects at Liberty Island and “will ensure that Lady Liberty shines brightly and weathers future storms.”