2 Wanted In Violent Subway Station Robbery, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Manhattan are trying to identify two men who they are wanted in a violent subway station robbery.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. back on Feb. 28 on the southbound B train platform inside the Broadway Lafayette station.
Police said they approached a 20-year-old man standing on the platform, punched him in the face, took his two backpacks and a MetroCard and then fled.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
