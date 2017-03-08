2 Wanted In Violent Subway Station Robbery, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Manhattan are trying to identify two men who they are wanted in a violent subway station robbery.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. back on Feb. 28 on the southbound B train platform inside the Broadway Lafayette station.

Police said they approached a 20-year-old man standing on the platform, punched him in the face, took his two backpacks and a MetroCard and then fled.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

