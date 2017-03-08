Tim Tebow Strikes Out In First Grapefruit League At-Bat

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Tim Tebow is already jawing with big-league umpires.
In his first at-bat against major-league competition, Tim Tebow struck out looking Wednesday. He then exchanged a few words with home plate umpire Ryan Additon.
The quarterback-turned-baseball player faced Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello, the reigning American League Cy Young winner, to lead off the third inning in a split-squad spring training game. Wearing jersey No. 97, Tebow struck out on four pitches, the last along the outside of the plate.
Tebow, who is participating in the Mets’ minor league camp, was called up to the Grapefruit League for two games this week to help fill the void left by 11 players from the Mets’ major league camp who are playing in the World Baseball Classic. Tebow is batting eighth and serving as the Mets’ designated hitter Wednesday. He is expected to play in the field Friday.
Following a three-year NFL career that saw him play for the Denver Broncos and Jets, Tebow decided last year to try his hand at baseball, a sport he excelled at in high school. His power and athleticism impressed scouts and eventually led to him signing with the Mets.
The former Heisman Trophy winner participated in the Mets’ instructional league in the fall, homering on the first pitch he saw in a game. He then played in the Arizona Fall League, where he struggled, hitting .194 with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats.