WATCH: Tony Robbins Says He’d Love To Coach President Trump Because ‘He Needs It’

March 8, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: 22 Minutes, Brigitte Quinn, Tony Robbins

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Best-selling author, life coach, philanthropist and entrepreneur Tony Robbins spent 22 Minutes with 1010 WINS’ anchor Brigitte Quinn on Wednesday to discuss his new book, Unshakeable.

When asked if he could spend 22 minutes with anybody or coach somebody, Tony told Brigitte it would be President Trump.

“In terms of coaching, if he was open to it, I’d grab the president because he needs it. Not from my perspective just anybody could coach him right now on these things,” Tony said. “Whether you like him or not I think we all know his style … style is getting in way of substance.”

In terms of interviewing somebody, Tony said, “I’d love to interview Jesus. That’d be a cool thing for 22 minutes.”

Unshakeable is available online and in bookstores. Tony is donating all profits from the book to Feeding America.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia