WATCH: Tony Robbins Says He’d Love To Coach President Trump Because ‘He Needs It’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Best-selling author, life coach, philanthropist and entrepreneur Tony Robbins spent 22 Minutes with 1010 WINS’ anchor Brigitte Quinn on Wednesday to discuss his new book, Unshakeable.
When asked if he could spend 22 minutes with anybody or coach somebody, Tony told Brigitte it would be President Trump.
“In terms of coaching, if he was open to it, I’d grab the president because he needs it. Not from my perspective just anybody could coach him right now on these things,” Tony said. “Whether you like him or not I think we all know his style … style is getting in way of substance.”
In terms of interviewing somebody, Tony said, “I’d love to interview Jesus. That’d be a cool thing for 22 minutes.”
Unshakeable is available online and in bookstores. Tony is donating all profits from the book to Feeding America.