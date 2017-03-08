Federal Criminal Investigation Launched Into WikiLeaks Publication Of CIA Documents

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — In what could potentially be the largest leak of CIA documents in history, WikiLeaks claims the agency’s software can use every day objects to spy on people worldwide.

A federal criminal investigation is being opened into the publication of these documents, CBS2 learned Wednesday.

The anti-secrecy group said it obtained thousands of files, hundreds of millions of lines of code from the CIA’s massive hacking operation.

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden defended the spy agency’s spying program on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“There are some bad people in the world that have Samsung TVs,” Hayden said. “You give the intelligence community $53 billion a year, you ought to get something for your money.”

WikiLeaks said the documents show the CIA’s hackers have developed malware to be able to hack into almost any device people use and can remotely control iPhones, iPads, Android devices, taking video from their cameras and listening with their microphones.

“We should be worried if they’re being used against non-intelligence targets, we should be worried if they’re being used against Americans,” cybersecurity expert Ross Schulman told CNN.

Apple said many of the security vulnerabilities disclosed by WikiLeaks have already been fixed.

The company its initial analysis shows that its latest version of the iOS system software for iPhones and iPads fixes many of those flaws. That version came out in January, well before the latest WikiLeaks release.

Apple said it will “continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities” and is encouraging its users to download the latest version of iOS for the most recent security updates.

Google hasn’t commented yet on similar vulnerabilities with its Android system.

WikiLeaks says there’s one CIA hacking operation called “Weeping Angel” that can even tap into an enemy’s Samsung smart TV.

“These leaks are incredibly damaging to the ability of our intelligence people to do the job that they’re supposed to do,” former CIA Director Leon Panetta told CNN.

According to WikiLeaks, the CIA explored the possibility of hacking into the software of modern cars with potentially deadly results.

“This can let you do a whole lot of things from playing the music, to taking control of the car entirely and crashing it if you want to assassinate somebody,” Schulman said.

The documents released by WikiLeaks have not been authenticated by independent experts and the CIA says it won’t confirm their existence.

One former CIA analyst says if this claim is true WikiLeaks has dealt a significant blow to U.S. national security.

“Every time a place like WikiLeaks blows our ops, it means that the bad guys evolve and they use counter-measures to defeat the abilities of the United States to spy on them,” Aki Peritz said.

One of the biggest concerns for the federal government is if WikiLeaks publishes critical computer code on how operations are conducted then other hackers could take that code and cause havoc worldwide.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)