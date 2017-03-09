Storm Watch: Snow Coming | Advisory | Radar | School Closings & Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Reports: Ex-Giants Kicker Robbie Gould Signing With 49ers

March 9, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For the second time in five months, the Giants are in the market for a kicker.

According to multiple reports, Robbie Gould has reached an agreement on a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants signed Gould in October after explosive information about then-kicker Josh Brown’s abusive behavior toward his wife surfaced. The team decided it was best for Brown not to make the trip to London for the Giants’ Oct. 23 game against the Rams and signed Gould to fill in. Brown was released shortly after.

In 10 regular-season games, Gould was 10-of-10 on field goals and 20-of-23 on extra points.

Gould, 35, spent the previous 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears and was an All-Pro in 2006. His 85.9 field-goal percentage ranks seventh all-time in NFL history.

