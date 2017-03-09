Power Outage Briefly Interrupts Livestream Of April The Giraffe

March 9, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York zoo’s livestream video of its pregnant giraffe is back online after being temporarily interrupted when high winds knocked out power across the upstate region.

Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube streaming of April the giraffe‘s enclosure went down Wednesday amid wind gusts that approached 50 mph in the Binghamton area. The zoo is located in rural Harpursville, 15 miles northeast of Binghamton.

The “giraffe cam” livestream was back up by the time the zoo posted its nightly update on its Facebook page around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning 15-year-old April still hasn’t delivered her calf.

“All in due time and without a rush. She continues to be in great physical and mental condition,” the zoo wrote in its morning update Thursday.

The YouTube livestream has totaled more than 15 million views since it started in late February.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

