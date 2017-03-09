Man Robs Bronx Deli At Gunpoint With Accomplice As Lookout, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for two suspects they say robbed a Bronx deli at gunpoint on Tuesday night.
According to police, one of the suspects pulled a firearm on a 45-year-old employee at the Zubaidi Grocery Store on 174th Street in Claremont and demanded cash.
Another suspect stood outside as a “lookout” while the robbery took place at around 10 p.m., police said.
No injuries were reported.
