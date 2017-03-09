Man Robs Bronx Deli At Gunpoint With Accomplice As Lookout, Police Say

March 9, 2017 8:51 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for two suspects they say robbed a Bronx deli at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

According to police, one of the suspects pulled a firearm on a 45-year-old employee at the  Zubaidi Grocery Store on 174th Street in Claremont and demanded cash.

Another suspect stood outside as a “lookout” while the robbery took place at around 10 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

