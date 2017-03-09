Parents Of Girls Who Died When Radiator Ruptured In Their Bronx Apartment Take Legal Action

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The parents of two young sisters who were killed when a radiator ruptured and scalded them with steam inside their Bronx apartment have filed a notice of claim for a wrongful death lawsuit.
Ibanez, 2, and Scylee Vayoh Ambrose, 1, died on December 7.
The legal notice names the building’s owner, along with the Bushwick Economic Development Corporation, the city’s Department of Homeless Services and the city as potential defendants.
Mayor Bill de Blasio previously called the incident “an extraordinary and unprecedented accident,” and promised a full and rigorous investigation.
“This was a freak accident, a series of painful coincidences that led to the loss of these children,” he said the day after their deaths. “We are trying to put the pieces together, but so far cannot understand how something like this could happen.”
Other residents in the building told CBS2 they’ve had problems with the heat too.