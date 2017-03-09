Search Continues For Suspects After Woman Falls To Death In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for two men who police say they want to question after a woman fell out of a window to her death in the Bronx.

Police released surveillance video that shows the men running from an apartment building at 940 Grand Concourse.

The men taking off minutes after investigators say 43-year-old Maria Carolina Sanchez-Tiburcio plummeted to her death, falling from a fifth floor window just after 3 p.m. last Friday.

Police say the men are wanted in connection with what they believe was a home invasion at the apartment, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

According to investigators, Sanchez-Tiburcio was working as a housekeeper in the unit when the men forced their way in. The unit’s owner, Pedro Perez, apparently tried to chase off the suspects.

He was later arrested for having an unlicensed, loaded handgun, Burrell reported.

It’s not clear how Sanchez-Tiburcio plunged to her death, but police are now calling the case a homicide and believe the men may have played a role.

