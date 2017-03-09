Winter’s Not Over! Department Of Sanitation Issues Snow Alert For Friday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Don’t let Thursday’s mild temperatures fool you.
The Department of Sanitation has issued a “Snow Alert” for early Friday morning.
That means that DSNY is loading salt spreaders, attaching plows, adding tire chains and more.
A winter weather advisory will kick in later Thursday night.
There’s a chance for a brief period of rain Thursday afternoon and snow is expected in the early morning Friday.
Light accumulations are expected and temperatures will be in the 30s by daybreak.
Accumulating snow is expected through the Friday morning rush and will wrap up by midday, though a Friday afternoon snow shower remains possible. Up to three inches of snow expected in our area with slightly higher amounts north and west.
Click here for the current forecast, alerts and advisories.