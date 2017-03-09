CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Department Of Investigation To Probe Hazing Within FDNY

March 9, 2017 8:12 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — How much hazing actually takes place within the FDNY?

As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, the city’s Department of Investigation is seeking to find out.

Investigators are trying to determine if where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The department adopted a tough anti-hazing policy four years ago.

At a Crain’s Business breakfast this week, Commissioner Daniel Nigro said he is holding meetings with all FDNY officers and brass to reinforce the rules.

“And we do have the ability to enforce, in many ways up to termination, people who violate department policies,” Nigro said.

Nigro said leadership is great at its mission, but he conceded that there may have been a few things they have missed when they are not at fires.

