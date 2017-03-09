Department Of Investigation To Probe Hazing Within FDNY

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — How much hazing actually takes place within the FDNY?
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, the city’s Department of Investigation is seeking to find out.
Investigators are trying to determine if where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The department adopted a tough anti-hazing policy four years ago.
At a Crain’s Business breakfast this week, Commissioner Daniel Nigro said he is holding meetings with all FDNY officers and brass to reinforce the rules.
“And we do have the ability to enforce, in many ways up to termination, people who violate department policies,” Nigro said.
Nigro said leadership is great at its mission, but he conceded that there may have been a few things they have missed when they are not at fires.