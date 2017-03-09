Storm Watch: Snow Coming | Advisory | Radar | School Closings & Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Multiple People Injured In Axe Attack At Düsseldorf, Germany Train Station

March 9, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Axe Attack, Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf Train Station Attack, Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (CBSNewYork/AP) — Several people were injured Thursday in what was described as a coordinated axe attack at a train station in Germany.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. local time at the main train station in Düsseldorf, according to federal police in Germany.

A spokesman for federal police said two suspected attackers were arrested after the attack.

Police spokesman Rainer Kerstiens told The Associated Press that more suspected attackers are believed to be on the run.

Kerstiens said the number of people injured was around five. He was unable to say how serious their injuries were.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

