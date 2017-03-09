CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Hawaii 1st State To Sue Over President Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

March 9, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hawaii, Travel Ban

HONOLULU (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Attorneys for the state filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Honolulu. The state had previously sued over Trump’s initial travel ban, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country.

Hawaii gave notice Tuesday night that it intended to file an amended lawsuit to cover the new ban, which plans to goes into effect March 16.

The revised executive order bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn’t apply to travelers who already have visas.

“Hawaii is special in that it has always been non-discriminatory in both its history and constitution,” said Attorney General Douglas Chin. “Twenty percent of the people are foreign-born, 100,000 are non-citizens and 20 percent of the labor force is foreign-born.”

Hawaii’s lawsuit says the order will harm Hawaii’s Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

At the hearing set for March 15, the state is expected to argue that the judge should impose a temporary restraining order against the ban until the lawsuit has been resolved, CBS News reported.

The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to comment.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

