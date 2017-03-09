Newark Man Gets Prison In Drunken Hit-And-Run Death Of NYC Bicyclist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced for fatally striking a bicyclist in New York City while driving drunk.
Samuel Silva, 27, of Newark, pleaded guilty in January to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting it, criminally negligent homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Authorities say Silva drove away after striking a 30-year-old woman on June 11, 2016 on a street in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. Police say someone photographed Silva’s license plate, which then led to his arrest. Silva was captured a couple of blocks away.
Prosecutors say Silva’s negligence killed a woman who was a newlywed and a triathlete.
Silva was sentenced Wednesday to one to four years behind bars. As part of sentencing his license will be suspended for three months.
The death of the bicyclist was one of several deadly hit-and-run accidents over that weekend in June 2016. Another 26-year-old bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, along with two other separate incident claiming the lives of a 62-year-old woman and 52-year-old man in Manhattan.
