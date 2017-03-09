Century-Old LI Synagogue Ups Security After Threats On Jewish Institutions

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A century-old Jewish synagogue in Huntington is getting a high-tech security upgrade in the wake of recent threats against Jewish institutions in New York and across the country.

Lee Mandel, of Interloc Solutions, said the upgrades to the Huntington Jewish Center were paid for by a $100,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security, and is similar to what has been installed in some schools, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

“They have the capability, when they hit the emergency panic button — which is located in various places throughout the facility — it automatically will lock any exterior doors that are tied to the system, flash strobe lights so patrons and people coming to the facility will know not to enter, call the police most importantly, giving them accurate information,” Mandel said.

Security cameras have also been installed around the outside of the building.

“We’re able to remotely monitor the perimeter of the facility to make sure no one’s where they shouldn’t be,” Mandel said.

The recent upgrades come after a spate of threats and anti-Semitic attacks targeting Jewish institutions across the country.

On Thursday, the Jewish Children’s Museum in Brooklyn received a bomb threat, prompting an evacuation of the facility. The threat was unfounded.

On Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League said it received bomb threats at four of its offices, the same day more Jewish Community Centers across the country were also targeted in a new round of threats.

De Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill also met with New York Jewish leaders at a Staten Island JCC that received a bomb threat last week.

Cuomo has previously ordered a task force to investigate the uptick of threats.