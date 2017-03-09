CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Town Of Islip Starts ‘Trap, Neuter, Return’ Program For Feral Cats

March 9, 2017 8:25 PM
Filed Under: Feral Cats, Sophia Hall, Town of Islip, Trap Neuter Return

ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Town of Islip is starting a trap, neuter and return program for feral cats.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, residents have been going to Town of Islip board meetings and complaining that something needs to be done about the feral cat problem.

In about two weeks, the town will release information on how residents can sign up for the new program – a humane way to reduce the number of feral cats.

“They would apply for an appointment. If it’s a resident, we’d provide them with linkage to a trapper,” said Town Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner James Heil. “So that they don’t have to get involved in doing the trapping or if they want to do the trapping we can rent them a trap.”

There will be no charge for residents to have the feral cats neutered as part of the program.

