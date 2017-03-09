J-Rod? A-Lo? Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Dating

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Love is in the air for JLo and A-Rod.
People reports “Jenny from the Block” has fallen for former Bronx Bomber Alex Rodriguez.
A source told the magazine that Jennifer Lopez and the 41-year-old former Yankee have been dating for a few weeks. The Daily News reports they’ve been together for four months.
Rodriguez recently ended a relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki while the 47-year-old singer recently broke things off with Drake, People reported.
Reps for both celebrities had no comment.
