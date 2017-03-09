J-Rod? A-Lo? Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Dating

March 9, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Love is in the air for JLo and A-Rod.

People reports “Jenny from the Block” has fallen for former Bronx Bomber Alex Rodriguez.

A source told the magazine that Jennifer Lopez and the 41-year-old former Yankee have been dating for a few weeks. The Daily News reports they’ve been together for four months.

Rodriguez recently ended a relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki while the 47-year-old singer recently broke things off with Drake, People reported.

Reps for both celebrities had no comment.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sonsera Walker says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I think he ought to be trading up for a newer model instead of an older one.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia