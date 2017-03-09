Jets Give 2nd-Round Tenders To CB Marcus Williams, C Wesley Johnson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — While the Jets have generated headlines for showing several big-name players the exits, they made a couple of moves Thursday aimed at preventing two of their younger players from leaving.

The team announced it has tendered restricted free agent cornerback Marcus Williams and center Wesley Johnson at the second-round level.

The Jets had until 4 p.m. Thursday to make the offers, which guarantee those players at least a one-year, $2.746 million contract. If another team wants to sign either player, the Jets would have the option of matching the offer or receiving a second-round draft pick from that team.

Both Williams and Johnson were castoffs by other teams who figure to have significant roles with the Jets in 2017 after New York parted ways with cornerback Darrelle Revis and center Nick Mangold.

Williams, 25, was orginally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2014, but was cut in September of that season and signed by the Jets a day later. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound defensive back has played in 34 games, starting 15, and intercepted nine passes, including six in 2015.

Johnson, 26, a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 2014, was claimed off waivers by the Jets early that regular season. The 6-foot-5, 297-pounder has played in 25 games the past two seasons with the Jets, starting nine, including eight last season after Mangold suffered a sprained ankle that cut his season short.