As Shutdown Looms, Riders Suggest Alternatives To Crosstown L-Train Ride

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People who use the L train to get from the east side of Manhattan to the west side are dreading upcoming changes.
As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reports, the L train runs underground along 14th Street and will be shut down in 2019 so the Canarsie Tunnel under the East River can be restored.
Residents packed a workshop on Thursday night, to speak their minds about alternative ways to get around.
“I’ll have to give myself more time, and probably walk much more,” Hazel said.
Charlie thinks 12th and 13th Street should be closed to cars and trucks so buses can get through quickly.
“Get rid of parking on both of those streets — even just during the daytime — and those will become express streets,” he said.
A decision on alternatives won’t be made for a while.