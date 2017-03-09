Dynasty In The Making? Mamaroneck Squad Goes Upstate To Skate For Second Straight Title

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Is there a dynasty in the making?

A local high school ice hockey team is heading up to Buffalo this weekend to attempt a back-to-back state championship in a game that’s usually dominated by teams living closer to Canada.

As CBS2’s Lou Young reported, the defending New York state champions in division 1 high school hockey took the ice Thursday in Mamaroneck for one last practice before heading upstate for what could be a rare repeat at the top of a very competitive game.

“The last time it was done 97-98, twenty years ago. That’s our team last year, the first Westchester County team ever to win a state championship in ice hockey,” coach Michael Chiapparelli said.

There were fifteen seniors on last year’s team. This year, ten returned, including both co-captains who’ve been coached by Chiapparelli since joining youth hockey leagues as kids.

“I put on my first hockey skates with coach Chap when I was in third grade at the Hommocks,” forward James Torre said.

That’s the same rink they’re practicing on eleven years later. They only found out recently that coach Chap never played hockey as a kid, and didn’t learn to skate until after he’d started coaching the sport.

“He told us that and I didn’t believe him at first, but he’s just an incredible coach,” goalie Tommy Sperro said.

Of the four teams playing this weekend, the other three are all from way upstate. They usually don’t expect downstate hockey teams to do all that well. They didn’t expect it last year either.

“They were shocked we won last year, and they’re going to try and knock us off this year. They don’t want a downstate team winning their sport. They’re playing 18 miles form home. They’re going to sleep at home and come to the rink and play us. We’re going to travel 7 hours by bus, sleep overnight, get up, and play them toe-to-toe,” Chiapparelli said.

The team won their division last week with a crushing 6-0 win, but they expect this next round to be a lot more difficult.

Win or lose it’s been quite a season — Sperro has a state record 20 shutouts to his credit during his high school career.