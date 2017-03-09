National Meatball Day 2017: NYC’s Best Meatball Dishes And Deals

By Carly Petrone

March 9th is National Meatball Day! Plenty of NYC restaurants offer these Italian delicacies on their menu. Here are five of our favorites.

Natsumi Tapas

323 Third Ave.

New York, NY

212-889-2182

Try something a little different this National Meatball Day. Stop into Natsumi Tapas for Barbara Matsumara’s latest creation, her Ciao Meatballs. These light and airy meatballs come with a variety of sauces, including basil pesto teriyaki, spicy scallion marinara, and Parmesan cream sauce. They can be ordered individually or as a sampler of three served with focaccia. Pair these with an enticing cocktail by general manager Shawn Tomassi – we suggest the Rising Sun-gria (made with Lambrusco, blackberry brandy, peach schnapps, fruit puree, and lychee) or the Whiskey Hunny (Japanese whiskey with yuzu honey and yuzu juice). Yum!

Parm

See website for various locations.

It doesn’t get much better than the Meatball Sandwich at Parm. Grab a seat at one of their locations and bite into your choice of a sweet semolina roll or a classic sesame hero that’s lined with juicy meatballs, covered with melted mozz, and slathered with sauce. Want to skip the bread? Opt for the Meatball Platter with pasta, or start out with a few meatballs as an appetizer. Either way, you’ll savor every bite.

The Meatball Shop

See website for various locations.

How can you not stop by The Meatball Shop on National Meatball Day? Whether you’re in the mood for classic beef, spicy pork, chicken, veggie, or their special of the day, you certainly won’t leave this place hungry. Plus, on National Meatball Day, show you’re following @meatballers and get a #bonusball on your dish! Choose your sauce (ranging from mushroom gravy and spicy meat to parmesan cream and pesto) and your side (or make it a sandwich) and don’t forget to check out their Whiskey Grid (where you can create Manhattans, Sazeracs, and more). You can also top off your meal with an incredible ice cream sandwich. Happy dining.

Carmine’s

200 W. 44th St.

New York, NY

212-221-3800

Carmine’s has been serving up their signature meatballs over tomato sauce and a heaping plate of spaghetti for decades. In fact, the legendary family-style Italian restaurant serves over 125,000 meatballs every year! Stop in on National Meatball Day for their Meatball Sliders – juicy meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and served between two crispy pieces of herb and onion-crusted focaccia bread. Stop into either their Times Square or Upper West Side location to try them for yourself.

Lido

2168 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

New York, NY 10026

646-490-8575

The meatballs from Lido are definitely worth a trip up to Harlem. Order these roasted veal meatballs as a side dish for the whole table to share, or opt for them over a bed of spaghetti, San Marzano tomato, basil, and Parmesan. These meatballs are tender, juicy and will warm you up in no time. Pair them with a nice glass of red wine or sangria and enjoy your meal.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.