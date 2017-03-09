Report: Running Back Darkwa Staying With Giants

Perkins Figures To Be The Featured Back, Unless Big Blue Opts To Go In Another Direction Going Forward March 9, 2017 12:34 PM
New York Giants, Orleans Darkwa

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants now have two running backs they can count on in 2017.

According to Newsday, Orleans Darkwa has opted to return to Big Blue on a one-year contract, even though he was not given a restricted free agent tender offer. It was believed that he would test free agency, but the sides got together on a new deal on Thursday, just hours before the signing period was to begin. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately known.

Darkwa, who will rejoin Paul Perkins in the backfield, had just 75 carries for 287 yards, with four touchdowns, over the previous two seasons.

It appears that Perkins will be the featured back, with Darkwa as the backup. However, the Giants could still try to acquire a bigger-named veteran. Last week reports circulated saying they were not interested in pursuing Adrian Peterson, one of the biggest prizes in this year’s free agent class.

Big Blue made a splash on Wednesday when it signed former Jets receiver Brandon Marshall to a two-year, $12 million contract. Marshall, who is entering his 12th NFL season and is 59 catches shy of 1,000 for his career, made the rounds on WFAN shortly after putting pen to paper, speaking to Mike Francesa on Wednesday afternoon and Boomer & Carton on Thursday morning.

