Brooklyn Rapper Notorious B.I.G. Remembered 20 Years After Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Notorious B.I.G. was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles 20 years ago Thursday.
Family, friends and fans will gather in the afternoon at Sojourn restaurant on East 79th Street in Manhattan, where a wall will be dedicated in the Brooklyn rapper’s honor. Fans will also post notes in his memory.
Admission to the dedication ceremony is free, but donations will be collected at the door for the Dream Big Basketball tournament, which benefits Youth of Bedford Stuyvesant, where the rapper grew up.
Back Stories: Notorious B.I.G.’s Funeral
B.I.G. is also being remembered by collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs who asked social media users to salute Biggie Smalls by posting videos of themselves rapping their favorite B.I.G. verse. He put up a somber video message himself saying, “time heals all wounds, but this one ain’t healed yet.”
In an appearance on the syndicated “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show Thursday, Biggie’s wife, Faith Evans, said she hasn’t been able to find closure and “live with the great memories of Big that we have.”
B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, died at age 24.
The case remains unsolved.
