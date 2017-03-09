CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Watch: Snow Coming | Advisory | Radar | School Closings & Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

New York Joins Lawsuit Against Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

March 9, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: Alex Silverman, Donald Trump, Eric Schneiderman, Immigration, Travel Ban

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says the state will join Washington state’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s new travel ban.

Schneiderman said in a statement Thursday that Trump’s new executive order is “a Muslim ban by another name.”

The Trump administration says the temporary restrictions are needed to keep Americans safe.

“This is dialed back, this is modified, and it represents a significant capitulation, and to a lot of people who were under threat before,” the attorney general told WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman. “But you’re not allowed to discriminate against people based on religion, whether you’re discriminating against many or few.” 

While the new order says it isn’t aimed at any religion, the legal challenges against it are still mounting.

On Wednesday, Hawaii filed its own lawsuit against Trump’s revised travel ban, saying the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

Washington state won an initial effort to block Trump’s first travel ban and is asking a judge to block the revised ban.

Schneiderman told Silverman he thinks the best place to challenge the new ban is where the last one was blocked by the courts: “Washington and in the Ninth Circuit out on the West Coast.”

He said he expects the judges to look at the president’s statements leading up to the order, just like they did the first time around.

Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia