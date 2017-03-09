3/9 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
It’s a pretty uneventful day outside of a persistent breeze and some late-day clouds. Highs today will be just shy of yesterday’s in the mid 50s.
There’s a chance of a brief period of rain late this evening into the early overnight hours with snow developing thereafter. Temps will fall into the mid and low 30s by daybreak with light accumulations expected.
It will snow though the rush tomorrow morning with things wrapping up by midday; an afternoon snow shower will be possible, as well. Highs tomorrow will be generally in the 30s, with 1-3″ snowfall amounts and slightly higher amounts north and west.
Wind chills will then crash into the single digits by Saturday morning with highs that day around 30°!
Winter’s not done yet!