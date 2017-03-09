3/9 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 9, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis

It’s a pretty uneventful day outside of a persistent breeze and some late-day clouds. Highs today will be just shy of yesterday’s in the mid 50s.

There’s a chance of a brief period of rain late this evening into the early overnight hours with snow developing thereafter. Temps will fall into the mid and low 30s by daybreak with light accumulations expected.

nu tu tri state travel 2 2 3/9 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will snow though the rush tomorrow morning with things wrapping up by midday; an afternoon snow shower will be possible, as well. Highs tomorrow will be generally in the 30s, with 1-3″ snowfall amounts and slightly higher amounts north and west.

nu tu alert winter weather 1 3/9 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Wind chills will then crash into the single digits by Saturday morning with highs that day around 30°!

Winter’s not done yet!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia