NYPD: Persons Of Interest Wanted In String Of Violent Robberies In Queens

March 9, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify persons of interest in connection with a string of violent robberies in Queens last month.

In each case, police said the individuals approach victims from behind, throw them to the ground and then physically assault them before robbing them.

Two of the robberies happened back on Feb, 20.

Around 1 a.m., police said four people stole an iPhone from a 21-year-old man in the area of Willets Point Boulevard and Parsons Boulevard.

A few hours later between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. that same day, police said they took $60 in cash and a credit card from a 32-year-old man in front of his home on 31st Road.

Then on Feb. 22, police said two people stole a 49-year-old woman’s Michael Kors purse, wallet, credit and debit cards on 138th Street.

Police described the persons of interest only as males in their late teens to early 20s and released photos of two of the individuals as well as a vehicle police say they are associated with.

681 17 109 pct robbery pattern 30 2 NYPD: Persons Of Interest Wanted In String Of Violent Robberies In Queens

Surveillance image of a car that police say is wanted in connection with a string of robberies in Queens. (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia