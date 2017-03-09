NYPD: Persons Of Interest Wanted In String Of Violent Robberies In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify persons of interest in connection with a string of violent robberies in Queens last month.
In each case, police said the individuals approach victims from behind, throw them to the ground and then physically assault them before robbing them.
Two of the robberies happened back on Feb, 20.
Around 1 a.m., police said four people stole an iPhone from a 21-year-old man in the area of Willets Point Boulevard and Parsons Boulevard.
A few hours later between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. that same day, police said they took $60 in cash and a credit card from a 32-year-old man in front of his home on 31st Road.
Then on Feb. 22, police said two people stole a 49-year-old woman’s Michael Kors purse, wallet, credit and debit cards on 138th Street.
Police described the persons of interest only as males in their late teens to early 20s and released photos of two of the individuals as well as a vehicle police say they are associated with.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.