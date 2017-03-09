Police: Woman Charged After 5-Year-Old Girl Found Alone In Queens Supermarket

March 9, 2017 5:52 AM
Filed Under: Magdalena Doris, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A little girl who was found lost and hungry in a Queens supermarket has been reunited with her family and police say a woman has now been arrested.

Trimeka Crum, 35, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.

Police released pictures of 5-year-old Essiah Love Miller after she was found inside The Brothers Supermarket on Central Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She wandered into the supermarket asking for food after police say Crum, an employee of a day care center, dropped the little girl at her front door without handing her off to her guardian, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Employees of supermarket brought Essiah to the 101st police precinct where her aunt, and legal guardian, came in to report her missing. They were reunited just before midnight.

Crum is expected to face a judge Thursday.

