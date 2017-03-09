Viral Sensation ‘Giraffe Mom’ Gives Birth To Baby Boy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The wait is over for “giraffe mom.”
A South Carolina woman who became a viral sensation when she did an impression of April the pregnant giraffe has given birth!
Erin Dietrich, of Myrtle Beach, posted a Facebook Live video of herself Saturday walking around a bedroom wearing a giraffe mask and showing off her pregnant belly.
The video, mocking April’s ongoing YouTube livestream, was viewed more than 30 million times.
Dietrich beat April to the punch Wednesday night by giving birth to an 8-pound, 2-ounce boy named Porter.
She brought the giraffe mask to the hospital and posed holding her newborn.
The wait is still on for April.
Millions of people have watched the stream over more than two weeks awaiting the birth of April’s fourth calf.
