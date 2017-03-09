Staten Island Man Kicked Pregnant Woman In Stomach On Subway, Police Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man faces assault charges after he allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach on the subway, police sources say.
Michael Lee, 40, is accused of kicking the woman after she allegedly shoved him to the floor during an argument on a crowded train around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, sources say.
Police sources say Lee was arrested at the Bowling Green station and charged with two counts of assault.
The woman, who sources say is visibly pregnant, complained of abdominal pain was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital. She was later released, and sources say both she and her unborn baby are OK.