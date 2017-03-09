CDC: 2 Dead, 4 Sickened By Listeria In Multistate Outbreak Linked To Soft Cheese

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control are investigating an outbreak of Listeria that has sickened six people in four states. Two of those who became ill died.
Officials believe the outbreak is linked to soft cheese made by Vulto Creamery.
Vulto Creamery has recalled its Oulelot, Miranda, Heinennellie and Willowemoc soft wash-rind milk cheeses. Customers can return them for a refund.
The cheeses were sold across the country.
Consumers with questions can contact Vulto Creamery (607) 222-3995 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. or email vultocreamery [at] gmail.com.
