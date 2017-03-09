Dedication Plaque Stolen From Iconic Clock In Waldorf Astoria Lobby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they said was caught on camera walking away with a piece of New York City history.
The man made off with the dedication plaque for the iconic World’s Fair Clock that stands in the lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria, police said.
The plaque disappeared on Feb. 28, a day before the Park Avenue hotel closed its doors for a major renovation project.
Surveillance video shows the man walking with two women and showing them something.
The three then left the building and hailed a yellow cab, police said.
The hotel purchased the 9-foot tall clock that commemorates Christopher Columbus’ discovery of America in 1931, according to the Waldorf Astoria website.
