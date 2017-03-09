CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Dedication Plaque Stolen From Iconic Clock In Waldorf Astoria Lobby

March 9, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Waldorf Astoria

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they said was caught on camera walking away with a piece of New York City history.

The man made off with the dedication plaque for the iconic World’s Fair Clock that stands in the lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria, police said.

gettyimages 644984738 Dedication Plaque Stolen From Iconic Clock In Waldorf Astoria Lobby

The World’s Fair Clock in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria on February 24, 2017. (Photo credit Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

The plaque disappeared on Feb. 28, a day before the Park Avenue hotel closed its doors for a major renovation project.

Surveillance video shows the man walking with two women and showing them something.

The three then left the building and hailed a yellow cab, police said.

The hotel purchased the 9-foot tall clock that commemorates Christopher Columbus’ discovery of America in 1931, according to the Waldorf Astoria website.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

