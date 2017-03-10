3 To See At ACC: Meet Cooper, Gamma And Cranberry!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Cooper, Gamma and Cranberry:

Cooper (A1105097) “The first thing I said when I met Cooper was WOW!” writes an ACC volunteer. “It was also the second and third thing I said. He’s fantastic! He’s breathtakingly gorgeous in his gleaming black coat, his tail never stops wagging, he loves to cuddle, he sits when asked and takes treats gently. He cries to meet other dogs we pass in the park, and when a small Frenchie on a retractable leash ran up to him and growled, Cooper merely wagged his tail hello. Such a good boy! Excited to be in his first playgroup, Cooper engaged in play when solicited.” Meet Cooper at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Gamma (A11005541) Gamma is a gorgeous, friendly feline who’d been left outside ACC’s Staten Island Care Center along with another sociable kitty. Meet this approximately one-year-old cutie at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West.

Cranberry (A1089209 ) “ALL bunnies are cute – but Mr. Cranberry is next-level cute,” notes an ACC volunteer. “This shy little guy with the giant round eyes” has been at ACC since September, and has “been adjusting well to life in the shelter and is slowly coming out of his shell. He’s in need of a patient, experienced rabbit owner who’ll give him the time he needs to show off his true personality. He definitely deserves it!” Meet Cranberry, who’s approximately two and a half years old, at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

This week’s mobile adoption events:

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

