Back Stories: A-Rod’s Steroid Scandal

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — It may have ended with a World Series ring, but the 2009 season got off to a rocky start for former Yankees’ third baseman Alex Rodriguez.
Despite his claims in 2007 that he never used steroids, two years later A-Rod was telling a different story. Former WCBS Sports Director Jared Max recalls the problems this caused for the New York Yankees’ clubhouse.