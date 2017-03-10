Yankees Prospect Clint Frazier Has Signature Red Locks Cut

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Yankees prospect Clint Frazier has been known largely for his flowing, curly red locks.
He’ll have to rely solely on his game to stand out from now on.
The 22-year-old outfielder had his hair cut Friday morning at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ spring training facility. He now adheres to the team’s long-standing policy, enacted under Steinbrenner himself, banning long hair and facial hair.
“I like my hair, but I love playing for this organization,” Frazier told reporters.
“It was starting to be a distraction. It’s time to look like everybody else around here.”
Frazier said his hair is now the shortest it has been since he was in seventh grade. The New York Post reported that his trimmings were collected and will be donated to charity.
The Yankees acquired Frazier from Cleveland in the Andrew Miller trade in July. Baseball America ranks him as the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect, and No. 39 prospect overall. He is expected to begin this season in Triple-A.