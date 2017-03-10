Suspected Smuggler With 10 Pounds Of Cocaine Wrapped Around His Legs Busted At JFK

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected smuggler wasn’t clever enough to fool customs agents at Kennedy Airport.
Investigators noticed something wasn’t quite right when Juan Carlos Galan Luperon arrived from the Dominican Republic earlier this week.
“Our officers noticed that his pants appeared to be rather snug and he was exhibiting numerous signs of nervousness,” Anthony Bucci, a public affairs specialist at United States Customs and Border Protection, told 1010 WINS.
Agents searched Luperon in a private room and found 10-pounds of cocaine strapped to his legs, investigators said.
The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $164,000, Bucci said.
“This seizure is another example of our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of these illicit drugs,” said Leon Hayward, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.
Luperon, a U.S. citizen, now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.