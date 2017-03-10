Exotic Dancer Stripped Of $1,300 In Violent Early Morning Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Exotic dancers in the city are being targeted by thieves because of all the cash they carry.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller explained, for exotic dancers the pay is all cash. The dancers leave the gentleman’s club in the early morning hours and the NYPD said a team of crooks knows that, and is ripping them off.

On March 9, a woman was walking from her car when she was punched in the face by a man who dragged her to the street, before stealing $1,300 from her, and driving off.

Cops don’t know who he is, but they are looking for his alleged getaway driver 20-year-old Melissa Triana. Police say she drove off in a gray Honda.

