March 10, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Melissa Triana, Myles Miller, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Exotic dancers in the city are being targeted by thieves because of all the cash they carry.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller explained, for exotic dancers the pay is all cash. The dancers leave the gentleman’s club in the early morning hours and the NYPD said a team of crooks knows that, and is ripping them off.

silver honda Exotic Dancer Stripped Of $1,300 In Violent Early Morning Robbery

The vehicle police believe was used in the early morning robbery of an exotic dancer. (Credit: NYPD)

On March 9, a woman was walking from her car when she was punched in the face by a man who dragged her to the street, before stealing $1,300 from her, and driving off.

Cops don’t know who he is, but they are looking for his alleged getaway driver 20-year-old Melissa Triana. Police say she drove off in a gray Honda.

license plate Exotic Dancer Stripped Of $1,300 In Violent Early Morning Robbery

Police say Melissa Triana, 20, was the driver of the getaway car used in the early morning robbery of an exotic dancer. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS(8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577. All calls will be strictly confidential.

 

