FDNY Says It’s Spending $4.5 Million Per Year To Staff Trump Tower

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Around-the-clock staffing of firefighters and paramedics at Trump Tower has been costing the FDNY $4.5 million annually.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro made the costs public at a City Council meeting on the FDNY’s proposed $2 billion budget.
The figure does not include the cost of a dozen FDNY personnel put on special detail when the president is in town.
The president hasn’t been back to Trump Tower since the inauguration, but NYPD Counterterrorism Chief John Miller told “CBS This Morning” on Thursday that it’s a symbolic target.
“It’s not like the U.S. government said, ‘Just do this if you guys can fit it in.’ They said ‘We need this protection and we’re running up a big bill for New Yorkers,” Miller said. “That means that not just the residents of Trump Tower but everything around it becomes part of that protection package and that all counts and the city shouldn’t have to pay for that.”
New York’s congressional delegation is seeking $26 million from the federal government, but has so far received only $7 million, none of which has gone to the FDNY.