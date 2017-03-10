Report: Jay Cutler, Jets Have Mutual Interest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The interest between the Jets and Jay Cutler is apparently a two-way street.

Immediately after Cutler was released by the Bears on Thursday, the Jets were mentioned in media reports as being interested in the 11-year veteran.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the interest is mutual.

“At this point, it’s really a matter of fit,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football.” “There are a couple questions the Jets have to ask themselves: Is Jay Cutler the kind of quarterback that you want in your quarterback room? They have a couple young guys who they’d like to bring along — Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. Jay Cutler does not always have the greatest reputation for dealing with teammates. Whether or not that is reality, we’re not exactly sure. But do you want to bring Jay Cutler into your quarterback room? That’s one question.

“It is pretty obvious, though, he is the best veteran quarterback option out there. I would expect some sort of contact between Cutler and the Jets some point soon.”

The Bears granted Cutler’s release after reaching a deal with former Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon. Cutler, 33, had four years and $72 million remaining on his deal, including $15 million owed in 2017.

The Jets’ options for a starting quarterback are limited after Glennon and Brian Hoyer were quickly snatched up in free agency and the Bills restructed Tyrod Taylor’s contract, preventing him from hitting the open market.

If they don’t sign Cutler, the Jets would have to look either to free agency — where the top QBs available are Colin Kaepernick and Nick Foles — or explore a trade for Dallas’ Tony Romo, Denver’s Trevor Siemian or Cleveland’s Brock Osweiler. The Jets reportedly don’t view Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg as their Week 1 started.

In New York, Cutler would be reunited with quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, just hired last month. Bates worked with Cutler while coaching on the staffs of the Broncos and Bears.

In his 11-year career with Denver and Chicago, Cutler has passed for 32,467 yards, 208 touchdowns and 146 interceptions. He is the Bears’ all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. However, Cutler has been selected to just one Pro Bowl — in 2008 with the Broncos — and his teams have reached the playoffs just once — in 2010 with the Bears.

Last season, Cutler, who tore the labrum in his right shoulder, played in just five games, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.