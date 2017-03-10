Jets Sign K Chandler Catanzaro, OT Kelvin Beachum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have signed free agent kicker Chandler Catanzaro and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
The team announced both moves Friday night, the second day of the NFL’s free agency period.
Catanzaro spent his first three NFL seasons with Arizona, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2014. He replaces Nick Folk, who was released two weeks ago.
Catanzaro made 84.8 percent of his field goal attempts with the Cardinals. He was 28-of-31 on field goals — including making 19 straight — and he tied the franchise record with 53 extra points in 2015.
MORE: Lichtenstein: Maccagnan Will Face Fans’ Wrath If QB Problem Isn’t Fixed
“I’m really happy to be here,” Catanzaro said in a video tweeted out by the Jets. “Appreciate the opportunity. Happy to be a Jet. Jet up. Let’s get to work.”
Beachum spent last season with Jacksonville after signing as a free agent. He spent his first four seasons with Pittsburgh. Beachum, who visited the Jets last year in free agency, is projected to start at left tackle for New York.
“To all the Jets fans out there, I am extremely excited to be here,” Beachum said in his Twitter video. “Can’t wait to get to work. Love this cold weather. Be blessed.”
The Jets also announced they have re-signed long snapper Tanner Purdum.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)