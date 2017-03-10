Suspects Sought After Man Is Chased, Beaten On Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Friday were seeking to identify two suspects who chased down and beat a man on the Lower East Side.
Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, the suspects chased the 24-year-old victim north on Orchard Street toward Stanton Street, police said.
The suspects caught up to the victim in front of 156 Orchard St. and began punching and kicking him in the head, face and body, police said.
The suspects then fled in a black vehicle, police said.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious condition, police said.
Police have released a surveillance video of the attack.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.