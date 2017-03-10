Messy Commute As New Yorkers Face Sleet, Freezing Rain And Snow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Yorkers should expect a messy commute at the start their day Friday with a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, Nassau and western Suffolk counties on Long Island. A winter storm warning has also been issued for eastern Suffolk County.
A total of 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast for the New York metro area and Long Island with the heaviest snow is expected between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Eastern Suffolk County could get anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow.
