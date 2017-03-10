Storm Watch: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic & Transit | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Messy Commute As New Yorkers Face Sleet, Freezing Rain And Snow

March 10, 2017 6:04 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Yorkers should expect a messy commute at the start their day Friday with a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, Nassau and western Suffolk counties on Long Island. A winter storm warning has also been issued for eastern Suffolk County.

CHECK: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Schools | Traffic & Transit

A total of 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast for the New York metro area and Long Island with the heaviest snow is expected between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Eastern Suffolk County could get anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia