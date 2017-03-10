Pennsylvania Man Charged With Stalking Taylor Swift Outsider Her Tribeca Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Pennsylvania man accused of stalking Taylor Swift at her Tribeca apartment building is now behind bars.

Mohammad Jaffar, 29, was arrested after he allegedly called the star’s office dozens of times, rang her doorbell, and even hung out on the roof of her building.

It’s not just any Tribeca apartment building. It’s the place Taylor Swift calls home when she’s in New York City.

“People come by here every day. People taking photographs, children with their parents,” one neighbor told CBS2’s Erin Logan.

But lately it’s been much more than people walking by 155 Franklin Street admiring Swift’s home. The NYPD arrested Jaffar for allegedly stalking the star.

Neighbors told Logan they know the drill.

“When she’s in town, it’s crazy. But she’s hardly ever here,” the neighbor said.

According to court papers, Jaffar called Swift’s management company’s office approximately 59 times between January 27 and February 16, leaving voicemails saying he wanted to meet and spend time with her. The court papers say he was also seen in the hallway of her building outside her apartment.

“I’m just concerned for her. It’s uncomfortable for her,” the neighbor said.

As Logan reported, we’re not just talking about dozens of phone calls and standing outside the building. According to the court papers, on February 6 Jaffar was seen on surveillance video hanging out on the roof of Swift’s building from 10 to 2.

Neighbors said they’re not surprised.

“You know there’s somebody stalking, it’s quite obvious. When you see the people, you’re like OK I know why you’re here,” the neighbor said.

“It’s ridiculous. There’s always someone out here,” another said.

Jaffar is being held on Rikers Island. He has not yet posted bail, which is set at $20,000.