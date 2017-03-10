Peter Schrager On WFAN: Hearing That Garoppolo Isn’t Available In Trade

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Why hasn’t there been much buzz about a possible trade involving Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo? Maybe because New England is in no rush to part ways with him.

In an interview with WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Friday, Peter Schrager, FoxSports.com reporter and co-host of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” said he’s hearing the Patriots have not put Garoppolo on the trading block.

“(Coach Bill) Belichick looks at this way — and this is how I was explained it: He wants to win in 2017. He doesn’t really concern himself with 2018, 2019. It’s year to year. And right now, Garoppolo, to them, is the most valuable player in the league because he’s $1 million, and they can always franchise him after next year,” Schrager said.

“Brady’s 39 years old. You want to say he’s in incredible shape and he doesn’t eat strawberries and all that? That’s great. If Brady goes down, they’re much more comfortable with a guy who’s been in the system for three years in Garoppolo than (Jacoby) Brissett, who they like.”

