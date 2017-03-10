Cause Of Fires At Vacant Factory And Home In Port Jefferson Under Investigation

Storm Watch: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic & Transit | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 10, 2017 7:47 AM
Magdalena Doris, Port Jefferson

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are investigating if a rash of fires in a Long Island community Thursday could be connected.

The largest took place at a now-closed industrial site in Port Jefferson while nearby, a vacant home was also the subject of two separate fire calls hours apart.

As red hot flames shot out from the vacant industrial building once home to Lawrence Aviation Industries, firefighters had to keep their distance. The structure, a Superfund site, has toxic waste and hazardous chemicals stored inside.

The aeronautics manufacturing site, discovered to be managing toxic chemicals illegally and irresponsibly more than two decades ago, was in danger of collapsing in on fire crews as they worked to put out the flames Thursday night.

It was the third time firefighters were called out for the day.

Twice firefighters fought flames at a vacant home on Willis Avenue, now gutted down to the frame, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Once the fire was drowned out and crews cleared Thursday afternoon, they received another alarm eight hours later that the same house was once again on fire.

Investigators are looking into the cause of all three fires.

