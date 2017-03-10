$1,500 In Cash Stolen From Queens Islamic Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who they said broke into an Islamic center in Queens and got away with hundreds of dollars.
The man got into the Islamic Center of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Crescent Street through a rear door Wednesday night, police said.
He used a tool to pry open a donation box, and then forced his way into an office where he took money from a desk drawer, police said.
The suspected burglar made off with about $1,500 in cash.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.