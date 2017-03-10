‘It’s Dangerous:’ South Orange Residents Say They’re Sick Of Drivers Blowing Through Stop Signs

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in one New Jersey community say drivers disregard the rules of the road there routinely.

“I think it is dangerous for everybody who lives on the block,” Beth Kitzinger told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Kitzinger said there are too many drivers rolling through the two stop signs at on South Orange intersection where there are often kids on every corner. Her neighbor, Jeremy Peterson, had a close call last week when a car blew through a stop sign, nearly hitting his little boy while they were all walking to school.

“It had us shaken for a little bit afterwards for sure,” Peterson said.

Ray Kaplan’s poor pup lost a leg after an accident a few years ago to a car going way too fast in the residential area.

“He was hit by a car on our street going about 60 miles per hour,” Kaplan said.

CBS2 set up cameras at Mayhew Drive and Overhill Road — an intersection often cut through to avoid nearby traffic lights — and watched as cars and SUVs soared through the streets, ignoring the stop signs over and over again, Layton reported.

Police also showed up just in time to see a gray SUV make a right turn like the stop sign didn’t even exist.

The situation has gotten so bad that police have been handing out flyers warning drivers to follow the rules of the road, Layton reported. People who live in the neighborhood appreciate that, but say they need some long-term solutions from village leaders.

Residents say they’ve been petitioning for things like a four-way stop, flashing stop signs, or even installing a traffic circle to ensure people slow down.

“This neighborhood is at the point where we are concerned that it will take an injury or a life before the town pays us the regard we think is needed,” Kitzinger said.

In the meantime, residents want to remind drivers that stopping at a stop sign is not optional.